Family pay tribute to much-loved dad and granddad found dead in Haydock
Officers received a report that 77-year-old Alfred Langley was found dead and had sustained a head injury inside a house on Clipsley Lane, Haydock at around 10.10pm on Tuesday (October 29).
In a tribute to Mr Langley, his family said: “As we remember Alf, our dearly loved dad and grandad, we remember the selflessness and kindness. He was always there whenever we needed him.
"Whether that meant running someone to a hospital appointment, welding a new gate or stepping in as a child minder. “He was a beloved husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend. “He touched the lives of everyone he met with his selfless acts of kindness. He loved holidays, rugby league and trips to the caravan. “He was a man of little words, but we never doubted his love for us. His legacy will live on through his family, who loved him so dearly.
“He always said that, ‘life is a stage and we're all the bloody clowns’. “Rest in peace, until we meet again. “We ask you to please respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, Haydock has been charged with murder.