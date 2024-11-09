The family of a pensioner who died at a home in Haydock have paid tribute to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received a report that 77-year-old Alfred Langley was found dead and had sustained a head injury inside a house on Clipsley Lane, Haydock at around 10.10pm on Tuesday (October 29).

In a tribute to Mr Langley, his family said: “As we remember Alf, our dearly loved dad and grandad, we remember the selflessness and kindness. He was always there whenever we needed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfred Langley

"Whether that meant running someone to a hospital appointment, welding a new gate or stepping in as a child minder. “He was a beloved husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend. “He touched the lives of everyone he met with his selfless acts of kindness. He loved holidays, rugby league and trips to the caravan. “He was a man of little words, but we never doubted his love for us. His legacy will live on through his family, who loved him so dearly.

“He always said that, ‘life is a stage and we're all the bloody clowns’. “Rest in peace, until we meet again. “We ask you to please respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, Haydock has been charged with murder.