The family of a much-loved sporty teenager killed in a Wigan borough bike smash have paid tribute to him.

Josh Sharpe was fatally injured in the tragedy at Astley Raceway off Morleys Lane in Tyldesley on Saturday June 22.

The 19-year-old lost control of his two-wheeler and left the track, which caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Josh Sharpe

In a statement issued through police, the young man’s family said: “Josh was very sporty and excelled naturally in football.

"He played for Rishton United Football Club Juniors and Hyndburn Youths.

"Josh’s love for motorbikes developed at a very young age and he often rode them with his dad on weekends.

“Although he has always loved motor bikes, it wasn’t until he was financially independent that he was able to enjoy this hobby more frequently with his friends.

“What stood out most about Josh was his kindness.

"He had an ability to sense when someone needed a friend, a kind word, or a gentle smile.

"He was always the first to offer help, never asking for anything in return.

"His empathy and generosity were beyond his years, qualities that made him beloved by everyone who knew him.

"In his short life, he touched more hearts than many do in a lifetime.”

Officers are keen on speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the track and has not yet been spoken to.

Anyone with information can contact police via 0161 8564741, 101 or alternatively gmp.police.uk, quoting log 1673 of 22/06/24.