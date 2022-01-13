Family pays to tribute to an amazing Wigan dad and pub landlord

Russ Miller

Russ Miller who ran the Tudor House in Wigan died in the early hours of Tuesday January 11.

A post written by Russ's son Russ Jnr on the pub's Facebook page read: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Russell Miller Snr (Big Russ), beloved husband to Frances, father of Russ Jnr, Rebecca and Sara, and landlord of the Tudor, passed away early Tuesday morning.

"How do you sum up into words a man like my dad, when there isn't really enough space to do him justice.?

"Over the years, he's been referred to by many, many people as the legend, the dude, the man and all things in-between, as well as (strangely) mistaken in looks for a whole generation of 1970s character actors (De Niro, Pacino and McShane - the list goes on).

"We just simply knew him as the kindest, most patient, understanding and funniest man you could meet, with a wit only surpassed by the dryness of his delivery. He was the truest friend you could wish to have and quite simply the greatest man our family will ever know.

"Over the 38 years he and Mum have owned the Tudor, he has seen countless people come in and feel happy and secure enough to be themselves and make the Tudor their own. He was always incredibly pleased and proud to see generations of regulars go on to pursue their dreams and the life they wanted to build, even though he knew it would ultimately mean they would be moving on and moving away from the Tudor.

"He’s seen so many of you succeed and, in some cases, move to the furthest reaches of the globe. He truly liked every one of you and even had the pleasure of considering some of you as friends. You’ve all been so lovely to our parents over the years, and we can’t thank you enough for that.

"This doesn’t mean the Tudor is closing. Rest assured we will be remaining open. You can’t get rid of us that easily.

"Our dad was brave and tough to the very end. He’ll be sorely missed by everyone who loved him and is irreplaceable.

"His family will miss him every day, but now it’s time for him to get some peace."

Many social media users have responded to the post to share their condolences.

Carmen López Gómez said :"Very sad news . He was always very kind, funny and generous. He was a good person, he made me feel safe there.

"It was a foreign town in a foreign country for me, and I was very young. I'll always thank him for giving me an opportunity. May he rest in peace . My deepest condolences to the family."

John McMahon said: "I'm so, so sorry to hear this. Your Dad is a towering figure from my own formative years, and those of countless others;

"At the Tudor, he and your Mum wove an environment that was so safe, warm and nurturing for absolutely anyone in Wigan searching for their place in the world, and tentatively seeking to explore ideas and perspectives not immediately accessible for so many of us elsewhere (whether through other venues, at home, or in school/college/work etc).

"At the same time, his dry and gently caustic wit was a key part of keeping us all grounded.

"Though he'd likely scoff at the absurd grandiosity of it, to me the Tudor became Wigan's answer to the salons and coffee-houses of fin de siècle Paris or Dublin...!

"All my love and condolences to you all, and endless thanks to and blessings upon Big Russ's infinite and eternal cosmic energy."

Joanne Bootman added: "So sorry for your loss. Russ was an icon to me in my college years and has been ever since. A real Wigan legend that I'll always remember."