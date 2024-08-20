Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Broken-hearted family of a Wigan dad whose death sparked a murder probe have called him a “beloved father, brother, uncle and friend.”

And as tributes from loved ones were published, it was announced by police that three men have now been arrested in connection with Mark Vernal’s tragic death.

Emergency services were called to his home on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, at 6.40am on Wednesday August 14 after a fire broke out and he was trapped inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rescued the 43-year-old and he was taken to hospital but he died from his injuries the following evening, with family and friends at his bedside.

The late Mark Vernal

Police launched a murder probe, saying the incident was being treated as suspected arson.

A 48-year-old man was arrested soon after on suspicion of murder and wounding with intent,and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

It has now been announced that a second man, aged 45, was later arrested on suspicion of murder, and he too has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shrine has been established outside the home where Mark Vernal was fatally injured in fire

And earlier today (Tuesday August 20), a third man, aged 27, was also arrested on suspicion ofMr Vernal’s murder.

He remains in custody ahead of being questioned by detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team

In a tribute issued via the force, Mark’s family, said: “He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. Mark was taken in such tragic circumstances .

“He was a larger than life character and loved by many.

“Our hearts are broken beyond belief at the saddest of times and how cruelly Mark has been taken from our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank all of Mark's wider family and friends for their messages and condolences.

“Love from all the family.”

Mark’s family have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve his loss.

Det Chief Insp Nicola McCulloch, of our Major Incident Team, said: “We are still appealing for information, and are working hard to get answers for Mark’s family.

“There will be people who know what happened that night, and we appeal to them to come forward as soon as possible. In cases like this even the smallest piece of information can prove vital to the progression of our investigation.

"To submit any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

“If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us on 0161 8560110 or 101 and quote log number 533 of 14/08/2024.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A Gofundme page has also been set up to raise money for Mark’s funeral