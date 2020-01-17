Family's Christmas lights raise thousands for Wigan Infirmary's children's ward

Christmas may be over for another year, but one family will continue spreading joy well into 2020.

The Molyneux family covered their Shevington home with decorations and 30,000 lights over the festive period.

People turned out in their droves to see the spectacular display, coming from both Wigan and further afield after spotting the lights from the motorway.

Many people gave donations and it proved to be a bumper year, with a massive £3,170.20 collected.

That money will be used to buy items needed for Rainbow ward, which cares for children at Wigan Infirmary.

It marked a welcome return for the family’s annual fund-raiser, which they missed in 2018 due to renovation work.

Paul Molyneux, who lives with wife Gill and their three sons on Shevington Lane, said: “Recently we have probably raised between £2,000 and £2,500 so it’s quite a bit more money this year, I must admit.

“I don’t know if that’s because we have been away for a year and everyone put more money in.

“We have had a couple of little envelopes with money in from little children and a couple of carrier bags where people have emptied their jars and given to the children’s ward. Even children are donating to the children’s ward through their parents and it’s lovely.”

The family started covering their home with thousands of lights in 2012 to raise money for their sons’ school.

But it was when they chose to support the children’s ward the next year, after their sons spent time there, that they had a huge response.

Each year they use the donations to buy anything needed for the ward, from DVD players for children to watch films in bed to furniture for their rooms.

The couple take sons Ethan, 13, Alfie, 10, and nine-year-old Theo along to the hospital to see the difference they are making.

Paul, an electrical contractor, spent around 17 days decorating the house with his colleagues, but it took a team of seven just one day to take them down.

Despite the cost - which includes around £1,000 in electricity to power the lights for five weeks and thousands to buy all the decorations - the family is delighted to be able to make a difference.

Paul said: “We are very glad we have done it. At the end of the day it’s the hospital and the children’s ward that it’s all about. It’s cost us more money to do the lights than we have raised, but that’s by the by.

“Thank you to everyone for their kind donations. We will be back on December 1.”

Ann Carey, matron for child health at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Everyone on Rainbow ward would like to thank the Molyneux family for their continued support, particularly over the festive period.

“Such a generous donation will certainly help us to do more for our patients.

“For the family to put on such a dazzling display to bring joy to their community, whilst also raising funds for their local hospital, is just a true reflection of the Christmas spirit.”