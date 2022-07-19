Family's plea for mourners to attend funeral of 'one in a million' teen who died in a Wigan quarry

They are calling on mourners to get on bicycles, trikes, quads and other vehicles in their dozens to escort the funeral cortege with a spectacular cavalcade because Jamie Lewin had a passion for bikes.

The 16-year-old from Southport got into difficulty while swimming in the Dawber Delph quarry in Appley Bridge on July 9.

Emergency services attended the scene and after a search of the water, the youngster’s body was recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lewin

This is the third tragedy to happen in the quarry following the deaths of Craig Croston and Miracle Godson.

A tribute by Jamie’s mum Steph Lewin said: “Jamie was a promising boxer who loved life and had so much to look forward to. He was so loved by everyone.

"He touched so many peoples’ lives in such a short time, he really did spread himself far.

"He really was one in a million. I'm so happy I was his mum. He was only 16 and so full of life and so happy.”

As well as being an aspiring boxer, Jamie also had a passion for bikes and his family are urging people to line the funeral route.

They want as many bikes and vehicles as possible to attend, with anyone who knew Jamie invited to celebrate his life on Friday July 29.

On the day of the funeral, the cars will be setting off at 11.20am from Brookfields Funeral Care on Shakespeare Street, Southport, stopping at Longacre in Churchtown before arriving at St Cuthbert's Church on Sally's Lane.

Following the service, Jamie's final place of rest will be at St John's Church in Crossens.

A Facebook post issued on behalf of Jamie’s dad Luke Kenyon said: “We are looking to get together as many bikes, quads, trikes, all types sports, off-road, and choppers for a young lads funeral who was passionate about bikes

“We are looking to lead the way. For any of those that have the patience to wait until the service is complete we would much appreciate it.

"As his final resting place is five minutes away, it would be appreciated and we will have a whip round for any clubs involved.

"In addition if anyone could possibly plan the best route that would great. Obviously that also works with the funeral directors.