Fanfare for unsung Wigan musical hero

A stalwart of the borough’s music scene has been pleasantly ambushed with a regional honour.

John Don-Duncan was in the middle of a concert featuring the junior section of the acclaimed Pemberton Old Wigan DW Brass Band, when it was interrupted by the presentation of a BBC Christmas Star award.

His long-time pal and fellow brass aficionado Brian Halliwell did the honours to much applause as the BBC cameras rolled. And the 67-year-old, who is credited with encouraging countless young people to take up and improve on their brass instrumental skills, said he was genuinely shocked and surprised by the presentation.

John attends local schools regularly to provide brass club tuition to aspiring child musicians.

After the ceremony John said: “I didn’t know, I was there under completely false pretences! There was so many people attending and parents that I’ve taught, I did wonder what they were all doing there. They came out with the award and I didn’t realise who they were, like they were interrupting. I just thought I’m in the middle of a concert, I need to do a concert. I couldn’t comprehend it. I thought the band had won the award.”

It was Brian who nominated John, their having played together since the 1960s.

John partly credits his success to the 30 members of the youth brass band he tutors, ranging from seven to 18 years old, as well as his 13-piece junior band.

“I just enjoy teaching the children and that they love music like I do. I’m humbled and grateful, it’s overwhelming. I just want to touch the heart of children with music and this award has just done it for me.”

John, who now lives in Garswood, was brought up in Pemberton and had a brief 10-year spell with another band but has been with Old Wigan since 1965.

The band almost seems to be something of a family affair, with his wife and brother playing in the group in the past as well as his children Robert and Helen. He hopes that his four grandchildren will follow in their footsteps and join also.

He encourages any young musicians of Wigan to come along to the group; “We love to play for the community. If anyone is looking for a brass band, we’re always looking for new players and you can easily sign up on the website. We have plenty of instruments and we arrange to suit the ability of the musician.”

Brian said: “We are so pleased and very proud of him as he works tirelessly to support the youngsters, not only within our own organisation, but also within local schools to learn to play and enjoy music. His passion and commitment know no bounds and we are pleased that his family also got to share this special moment.”

The band room is located at Enfield Street in Pemberton.