Fantastic pictures of street parties held across Wigan in honour of the King's coronation

Good old-fashioned street parties have been held across the borough to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Bunting and flags have been flying high, sandwiches and scones have been served and plenty of games have been played.

Heather Grove in Ashton held its third street party in recent times, following events to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and the Queen’s platinum jubilee last year.

Jean Hensey-Reynard said: “We all knew how to get organised for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. We had even more bunting, a Heather Grove specially-made coronation cake with bucks fizz and prosecco to usher in the ‘new Carolean age’.

"We all feel it is important for us to play a part in this historic occasion and we have enjoyed celebrating this momentous event.”

Here are photographs from some of the street parties held this weekend.

1 . Street parties to celebrate the King's coronation Lance and Debra Crooks get ready for their street party on Andover Cresent, Winstanley Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Street parties to celebrate the King's coronation Caroline George, Michael Prescott and Amanda Prescott enjoy their street party on Gidlow Avenue, Wigan Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Street parties to celebrate the King's coronation Neighbours enjoy their street party on Gidlow Avenue, Wigan Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Street parties to celebrate the King's coronation Celebrations on Gidlow Avenue Photo: Submitted Photo Sales