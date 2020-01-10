Farewell to Wigan community star Pat

Tributes have been paid to a dedicated Wigan volunteer who died on Christmas Day.

Patricia Tate, known as Pat, was involved with Sunshine House in Scholes for many years, including as chairman.

Tributes have poured in for the late Pat Tate

She initially attended an art class 12 years ago at what was then called Art To Art, before helping out in many ways and playing a key part in Sunshine House becoming a registered charity.

Mrs Tate, 78, who lived in Swinley, was also known for running slimming groups and was a member of Wigan Flower Club for many years, holding the post of chairman.

The grandmother-of-two died on Wednesday, December 25 from natural causes.

Mrs Tate grew up in Beech Hill and went to Sacred Heart School, before marrying husband Vince as a teenager.

Pat Tate getting stuck in to an upgrade of Sunshine House

The couple had three sons and opened a painting and decorating shop in 1967.

Mrs Tate later worked as area manager for the North for slimming group Silhouette, which became Scottish Slimmers.

She then got involved with Sunshine House, where she did all kinds of tasks, such as running craft groups, organising flower arranging classes, setting up a choir and helping in the office.

Her son Andrew Tate said: “She liked arty stuff, she liked painting, arts and crafts.

“She would get people involved. When they created Sunshine they had no money and she would use her own money to buy materials to draw or paint. She wanted to try to give people something a bit better than what they had.”

He added: “She was the centre of attention. If she was at a party, you knew she was there.

“She would do anything for you. She would go out of your way to do anything and that was for anybody, not just her family.”

Barbara Nettleton, chief officer at Sunshine House, said Mrs Tate did any job, large or small, and would be missed by everyone at the

centre.

It is hoped some kind of lasting tribute can be arranged to commemorate the impact she made.

She said: “She was a really genuine person who supported us. She did a lot of work which I don’t think people understood or knew about to support people.”

She added: “We will really miss her. She was genuinely not just here for one thing - she enjoyed the diversity of all the things she could help with.

“There are so many things she did. We wanted to start afternoon teas and she was instrumental in finding the China. Sometimes it’s the small things as well as the big things.”

A funeral will be held at St John’s RC Church, on Standishgate, Wigan, at 11am on Monday, January 13.

Her family have requested no flowers, but any donations can be made to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.