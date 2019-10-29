Fast-rising Wigan band Lynchs unveil new single ahead of high-profile gigs

A Wigan band is revelling in its movement onwards and upwards through the music scene after announcing a new single and two high-profile gigs.

Lynchs have unveiled new song Breathe ahead of a hometown appearance this weekend at the opening of the new art exhibitions at The Fire Within in The Galleries Shopping Centre.

After that the four-piece will prepare for its biggest live outing to date when it headlines Manchester’s The Deaf Institute next month.

Breathe involves something of a shift in style for Lynchs, with more prominent electronic sounds and flecks of dance music in it.

And frontman Breb Lynch, from Orrell, says the group has also been looking towards club culture for how they eventually want their live appearances to be.

He said: “We’ve started to introduce more synths and drum machines. It’s more melodic than the older stuff too.

“We were quite influenced by dance music. When you go to see a DJ it’s one big continuous mix. We want to move away from conventional sets where you play 10 songs and ask the crowd how they are doing in between them. We want it to be more of an experience for people coming to see us.

“We’ve got to keep it fresh to make it exciting for us, and exploring these new sounds has given us a bit more energy.

“It’s a strange coincidence but Breathe has come out exactly a year since our EP.”

The announcement of Breathe, which officially hit the shelves on Sunday, generated a buzz on social media.

The band’s list of fans includes renowned borough-based artists and film-makers Al and Al, who are curating the transformation of six former retail units in The Galleries into arts spaces.

Having played the official opening of the concept earlier this year Lynchs are back on Saturday for the unveiling of new show Love Is A Rebellious Bird.

And Breb heaped praise on the team responsible for trying to use culture to give the ailing shopping venue a shot in the arm.

He said: “We love The Fire Within. I think what they are doing with the town is amazing, it’s so ambitious and innovative.

“If we weren’t playing I would be going to the opening anyway on Saturday. It’s great to be part of it.

“There will always be a backlash but I think using culture to regenerate the town centre is a no-brainer.”

The band is then gearing up to appear on top of the bill at The Deaf Institute on November 15.

Breb said: “That’s our biggest headlining show so far, it’s massive for us. It’s a famous venue and one of those old-fashioned halls. Bands love to play there.

“Momentum is building at the moment and we’re really grateful to everyone who has helped and supported us.”

For more information follow the group on Twitter @LYNCHSband