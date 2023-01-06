Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left have not been seen since leaving their vehicle with their new-born baby after it came to a halt on the M61 on the night of Thursday January 5.

They safely left the car near junction four at Farnworth, Bolton and made their way to Anchor Lane Bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Mark was wearing dark clothing and his partner Constance, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy-coloured coat while the new born was swaddled.



Evidence suggests that the mother had very recently given birth and neither she nor the baby had been assessed by medical professionals.

GMP Head of Public Protection Chief Supt Michaela Kerr said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance. Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful new born safe.

"As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public across Greater Manchester and beyond. If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services."

Neither of Constance Marten or Mark Gordon have been seen since leaving their vehicle on Thursday January 5