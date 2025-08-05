Wigan police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

Talisha was last seen in the Wigan area at around 9pm on Monday August 4.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build.

She was last seen wearing baby pink cycling shorts, a short-sleeve crop top, a black and pink baseball hat, black fur coat and cream trainers

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information regarding Talisha’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.