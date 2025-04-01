Fears grow for safety of missing Wigan borough teenager
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wigan police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager.
Khali was last seen in the Leigh area at around 3pm on Monday March 31.
She is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.
It is believed she was last seen wearing a black fur jacket, black shorts, black top and black fluffy croc-style shoes.
Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.
If you have any information regarding Khali’s whereabouts, please call police on 0161 8725050 or 101.