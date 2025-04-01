Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khali was last seen in the Leigh area at around 3pm on Monday March 31.

She is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khali

It is believed she was last seen wearing a black fur jacket, black shorts, black top and black fluffy croc-style shoes.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

If you have any information regarding Khali’s whereabouts, please call police on 0161 8725050 or 101.