Fears grow for safety of missing Wigan borough teenager

By Sian Jones
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
Wigan police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

Khali was last seen in the Leigh area at around 3pm on Monday March 31.

She is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Khali

It is believed she was last seen wearing a black fur jacket, black shorts, black top and black fluffy croc-style shoes.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

If you have any information regarding Khali’s whereabouts, please call police on 0161 8725050 or 101.

