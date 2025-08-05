Fears grow for safety of missing Wigan teenager

By Sian Jones
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:57 BST
Wigan police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

Chloe was last seen outside the bus stop on Darlington Street, Wigan at around 9pm on Monday August 4.

The 15-year-old is described as being of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes..

Chloe

She was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black jumper with patterns on the shoulders.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

If you have any information regarding Chloe’s whereabouts, please call police on 0161 8562661, quoting log number 4 of 05/08/2025.

