Wigan police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe was last seen outside the bus stop on Darlington Street, Wigan at around 9pm on Monday August 4.

The 15-year-old is described as being of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe

She was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black jumper with patterns on the shoulders.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

If you have any information regarding Chloe’s whereabouts, please call police on 0161 8562661, quoting log number 4 of 05/08/2025.