Two women who have smashed through the glass ceiling to lead some of Wigan’s largest organisations have spoken out to mark International Women’s Day.

The annual event is held on March 8 each year to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and events are being held across the borough to mark the occasion.

Wigan has plenty of examples of women who have risen to the top of businesses, charities and public sector organisations.

Among them are Alison McKenzie-Folan, chief executive of Wigan Council, and Anna Dawe, principal of Wigan and Leigh College.

But also sitting at the helm of some of the borough’s best-known organisations are Mary Fleming, chief executive officer of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Chief Supt Clare Jenkins, Wigan’s police commander, Keely Dalfen, chief executive officer at The Brick, Jo Carby, chief executive of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, and Sarah Guilfoyle, managing director of Wigan Athletic. And that’s not to mention two Wigan borough MPs: Jo Platt and Lisa Nandy.

There is certainly plenty of inspiration for young girls across the borough who are wondering if they too can make it to the top.

Mrs Dawe said: “If you can’t see it, you can’t be it. For many of our young female students and our adult returners, who may be coming back to start a career or change career later in life, to be able to see women in these sorts of roles, who have been able to take their career to different levels and to see what’s possible and what they can do, is a huge inspiration. People can see that in all walks of life, whether that’s public sector or private sector.”

This International Women’s Day will allow people across Wigan and further afield to celebrate women’s achievements, but also recognise there is more to be done.

Mrs Dawe said: “Student aspiration and ambition is absolutely central to what the college does and what myself and the team at the college hold dear. Part of that is promoting our young women, our adult students and our apprentices who are navigating through education and into their careers. We want to ensure they have every opportunity.

"I think it’s still just as important to challenge stereotypes, to challenge and remove the barriers, wherever they exist. That’s something we really aim to do.

"A day such as International Women’s Day allows us to get that focus and have those conversations, which are happening all year, but it really gives us a focus on a specific theme.”

Mrs McKenzie-Folan, who was preceded by two other female chief executives, said: “It’s really important to all of us that we show our support, particularly this year in terms of [council plan] Progress with Unity. One of the main missions is around inequalities and if we think of inequalities for women in particular, they do still exist.

"In the workplace, there is still a gender pay gap for many organisations in the borough and outside the borough. There are issues with women’s safety and how girls and women feel when they are out and about. I think there are still some issues around women’s inequalities in healthcare. There are still a lot of inequalities for women even in 2025.”

She said it is important to be role models for other women, but also to support change and overcome barriers.

Mrs McKenzie-Folan spent her early career in “male-dominated” industries before moving into local government, but says she has always felt supported by both male and female colleagues.

Mrs Dawe described a “predominance of women” in leadership in further education and said it was a sector where she been “allowed to thrive” as a woman.

And both said they were keen to help other women progress by offering support, coaching and mentoring.

Mrs Dawe said: “I work very hard to ensure that all our team is supported, but certainly groups where there are still barriers, that we minimise those barriers as much as possible. It is a real challenge. It’s about making sure we have flexible working and opportunities for the female workforce to take up the options they want to follow.”

The college has well-being activities which support female staff members, such as a menopause group, yoga class and book club, while female students can attend residential leadership courses to build their confidence and learn new skills.

There is an initiative to support women in engineering and construction, while the Women Into STEM scheme helps female students pursuing sciences, technology, engineering and maths.

The council has various groups to support women, many of which are staff-led, and Mrs McKenzie-Folan has done a lot of work in the digital sector across Greater Manchester to encourage women.

Both organisations also do a lot of work in schools and colleges to raise the aspirations of young people and help them achieve their dreams.

As they aim to inspire others this International Women’s Day, Mrs McKenzie-Folan and Mrs Dawe both had important messages for women.

Mrs Dawe said: “My advice would be to follow your dreams. Go for what you want to be. Be determined. Be respectful.

"I think you should draw upon examples and the strengths of other women and people who have gone before, who are there to support and help. I think it’s so important that women help other women in our careers.”

Mrs McKenzie-Folan said: “I think it’s about grabbing those opportunities. One of the things I would say is go ahead and try it, because it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work. What’s the worst that can happen? You might need to try something else and you have got that experience.

"It’s important for women to be themselves. Often you might come into the workplace and think you have to tone yourself down or you can’t be your real person and that’s really sad.

"You shouldn’t doubt yourself and let that inner critic hold yourself back. Be true to yourself.”

Find out what’s happening in Wigan for International Women’s Day at wigan.gov.uk/wmwb.