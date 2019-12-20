Festive crafts which cross the generation gap

A community group’s weekly sessions which get Wiganers creative juices flowing have proved to be a crafty move.

Crafty Tuesdays at Hindley Library, organised by Crisp CIC, are proving a big hit with residents of all ages and backgrounds.

The sessions are open to adults and children, although youngsters wanting to come along must have someone accompanying them.

In recent weeks participants have been putting their skills to use to create a beautiful array of Christmas objects.

The sessions run every Tuesday in Hindley Day Centre on First Avenue from 1pm until 3pm, priced £4.

For more pictures see next week’s Wigan Observer, on sale Monday.