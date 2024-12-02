Festive fun: pictures from Standish Christmas Market

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
There was a huge turn-out as Standish Christmas Market returned with what organisers had promised would be the biggest and best yet. The one-day extravaganza saw folk flock to its numerous stalls in search of festive gifts while enjoying live music and plenty of refreshments.

It was organised by Standish Voice neighbourhood forum.

Festive fun with stalls, games and entertainment at the annual Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Waiting to meet Father Christmas at Standish Library, part of the events at Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pupils from St Wilfrids C of E Primary Academy sing Christmas songs at the annual Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Ukulele Club perform on stage at Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

