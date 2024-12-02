1. Standish Christmas Market 2024
Festive fun with stalls, games and entertainment at the annual Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Standish Christmas Market 2024
Waiting to meet Father Christmas at Standish Library, part of the events at Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Standish Christmas Market 2024
Pupils from St Wilfrids C of E Primary Academy sing Christmas songs at the annual Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Standish Christmas Market 2024
Wigan Ukulele Club perform on stage at Standish Christmas Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.