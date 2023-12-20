FESTIVE: Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic players bring Christmas joy to children in hospital

Players and staff from two of Wigan’s biggest sports clubs went to hospital to spread festive cheer in the run up to Christmas.

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic teamed up to visit children and staff on Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow ward, spending time with the patients and presenting them with a variety of gifts.

Handing out presents and selection boxes were Warriors players Stewart Frodsham, Liam Marshall, Sam Eseh and Ethan Havard, along with Latics’ Josh Magennis, Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys.

Ann Carey, matron for child health, said: “It was really great to welcome the players and staff from Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors to Rainbow ward.

“All the children were so excited to meet the players and are so grateful for the presents they received. Visits like this really do act as a huge morale boost for the kids, especially at this time of year.

“On behalf of all the staff and patients on Rainbow ward, I’d like to thank both teams for visiting the ward and really helping to bring a smile to our patients’ faces.”

