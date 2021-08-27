Fewer opposite sex couples are choosing to get married in Wigan

Office for National Statistics data show 715 opposite sex couples tied the knot locally in 2018

Office for National Statistics data show 715 opposite sex couples tied the knot locally in 2018 – the latest available data and 39 fewer than the year before.

Across England and Wales 227,870 heterosexual marriages were recorded in 2018 – the smallest number since 1894. It equated to 20.1 marriages per 1,000 unmarried men and 18.6 per 1,000 unmarried women – the lowest rates since 1862. But a new record is expected to be set when figures for registrations are published for Covid-hit 2020.

The ONS said the long-term decline in marriage rates recorded in 2018 was likely to be as a result of more men and women delaying marriage or couples choosing to cohabit instead.

Kanak Ghosh, of it’s vital statistics outputs branch, said: “Despite this overall decline, more people are choosing to get married at older ages, particularly those aged 65 and over. This is the fifth year since same-sex marriages have been possible and around one in 35 marriages are now among same-sex couples.”

In Wigan, 2018 saw the highest number of same-sex marriages celebrated since they were first recognised: 22, comprising four male couples and 18 female.

Alice Rogers, from Hall Brown Family Law, said of the national decrease in heterosexual marriage: “The increase in cohabitation makes clear that men and women are still establishing settled relationships but don’t feel the need for the formality and expense associated with marriage.” She said more couples are likelier to spend their cash on a house than wedding.