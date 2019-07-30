Film and sci-fi fans set to flock to star-studded Wigan Comic-Con

Comics and sci-fi fans will be out in force this weekend as Wigan Comic Con stages another spectacular celebration of film and TV.

A host of high-profile guests will make the trip to Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre for the popular event which has a packed line-up.

Wigan Comic-Con organiser Paul Prescott

Visitors for Saturday’s event include Paul McGann, who played the Eighth Timelord in Doctor Who, Kai Owen from Torchwood and Hattie Hayridge from Red Dwarf.

The sports centre will be transformed into a riot of colour as many Wiganers will dress in the outfits of their favourite characters and there is also a cosplay competition for the most impressive costume.

In recent years a number of Comic Con events have been held across the borough but organiser Paul Prescott says he has scaled back his operations in 2019 to ensure this weekend’s event, the original Comic Con for the borough, is the biggest and best it can be.

He said: “We’ve really focused on the Wigan one this year. It’s a bigger venue so we can have more spectacular stuff and we can also sell more tickets to book bigger guests.

“Paul McGann is here this year and someone who’s a massive Doctor Who fan is coming from Australia just to see him.

“I love organising the Wigan Comic-Con. The plan is to do fewer events in the future so we can continue improving them. We want to bring bigger names to Wigan as guests.”

As well as getting to meet some of the stars of the silver and small screens there are a host of activities for comics and sci-fi enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy.

Fans will be able to meet the robot Johnny 5 from Short Circuit while lovers of classic nail-biting films can summon up the nerve to look at a big Jaws display where photos can be taken of visitors inside the shark’s mouth and fantasy enthusiasts can enjoy a mock-up of platform nine and three quarters from the Harry Potter books and movies.

Beano artist Nigel Parkinson will show off his skills and there will be the chance to experience hi-tech Decilus virtual reality equipment.

Costume group the Heroic Alliance, who dress up as superheroes and other characters to visit venues such as children’s hospitals, are coming to Wigan.

Wigan Comic Con is on Saturday from 11am. Tickets are still available from Funky Figures in Makinson Arcade or online, priced at £7 for adults and £5 for children. Under-fives get in for free.