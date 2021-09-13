Final countdown to Wigan Rotary Community Day

A flashback to a previous community day

Wigan Rotary Club organises the Community Day in which any local good causes can freely set up a stall to promote their cause and generate income.

It is usually held in July but, just to make sure Covid is pushed further into the background, a decision was taken to host it this year on Saturday, September 18.

And there is still a chance for good causes to have a stall there.

Rotary President Santi Nandi said: "This is your free opportunity to raise your profile, recruit new members and volunteers, raise funds, promote your cause, provide advice and information, sell merchandise to the thousands of local people who will be there.

"You will be allocated a frontage on Standishgate, here you can erect a table, gazebo, join in the fun and promote your cause all at the same time.

"The Rotary Club of Wigan, who is sponsoring the event, has obtained the necessary licences, all you have to do it turn up and join in the fun."

To attract the public and improve the atmosphere there will be music groups and talent from the local community entertaining all day on the big stage, together with clowns and street entertainers.

"After last year’s postponement it promises to be even Bigger and Better’ said Mr Nandi, "we hope more local groups will make use of this free opportunity."

To book a stall go to www.wiganrotary.co.uk/current-and-past-projects. If you have any queries either email [email protected] or ring 07813 471000 or 07519 857222