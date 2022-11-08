Sponsored by Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, the contest is set to honour the people who have made a real difference in our borough.

Whether they have helped to save a life, raised money for a good cause, taken action to protect the environment, impressed in the sports arena or done another inspirational act, the nominees have all gone the extra mile.

The panel of judges was very impressed with all of the entries and the winners of each category will be announced during a special ceremony at the DW Stadium on Friday, December 2.

The inaugural Best of Wigan Community Awards

Judge Gaynor Clarke, chief reporter for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post Weekly, said: “It is the first time we have held the Best of Wigan Awards and the standard of entries was fantastic. I always knew our borough was full of unsung heroes and our list of nominees certainly proves that.

"Good luck to everyone and thank you for making a difference.”

Tickets for the Best of Wigan Awards are now on sale at www.bestofwigan.co.uk

999 HERO AWARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony will be held at the DW Stadium

Brian Belshaw

Kevin Harper

ACT OF BRAVERY AWARD – Sponsored by HW Moon Toyota

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lillie Caie-Birch

Chief reporter Gaynor Clarke

Oliver Allison

CHARITY FUND-RAISER AWARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erica Parkinson

Martin Tarbuck

Nigel Brookwell

Paul Townshend

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY CHAMPION – Sponsored by Fairhurst Accountants

Fran Halliwell

Jeff Picton

Interact Northwest Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hill

FAMILY OF THE YEAR

Sarah Gee and Darren Barnett

The Sherburn Family

Advertisement Hide Ad

GRASSROOTS SPORTS AWARD – Sponsored by Wigan Warriors

Colin Parker

Gavin Alker

Lisa Woods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Selby

GREEN CHAMPION AWARD – Sponsored by Wigan Council

Give it a Grow Wigan

Mosley Common in Bloom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shell Guest

Wigan Little Pickers

HEALTH HERO AWARD

Elizabeth Renouf

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Silcock

Margaret Sanders, Rebecca Melling and Ellen Maxwell

Marie Sanders

INSPIRATIONAL YOUNG ADULT – Sponsored by Wigan and Leigh College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Allen

Keely Hodgkinson

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Sponsored by Winstanley College

Brian Halliwell (Posthumously)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Gibbons

YOUNG PERSON OF COURAGE – Sponsored by St John Rigby College

Ella

Louie Martland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly Johnson

PRIDE OF WIGAN – Sponsored by Wigan Athletic

Joseph’s Goal

Paul Baxendale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Lally

Place 2 Place

AMBASSADOR AWARD