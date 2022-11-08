Finalists revealed for the first Best of Wigan Awards
Entries have been pouring in and the shortlist can now be announced for the Wigan Observer’s inaugural Best of Wigan Awards.
Sponsored by Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, the contest is set to honour the people who have made a real difference in our borough.
Whether they have helped to save a life, raised money for a good cause, taken action to protect the environment, impressed in the sports arena or done another inspirational act, the nominees have all gone the extra mile.
The panel of judges was very impressed with all of the entries and the winners of each category will be announced during a special ceremony at the DW Stadium on Friday, December 2.
Judge Gaynor Clarke, chief reporter for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post Weekly, said: “It is the first time we have held the Best of Wigan Awards and the standard of entries was fantastic. I always knew our borough was full of unsung heroes and our list of nominees certainly proves that.
"Good luck to everyone and thank you for making a difference.”
Tickets for the Best of Wigan Awards are now on sale at www.bestofwigan.co.uk
999 HERO AWARD
Brian Belshaw
Kevin Harper
ACT OF BRAVERY AWARD – Sponsored by HW Moon Toyota
Lillie Caie-Birch
Oliver Allison
CHARITY FUND-RAISER AWARD
Erica Parkinson
Martin Tarbuck
Nigel Brookwell
Paul Townshend
COMMUNITY CHAMPION – Sponsored by Fairhurst Accountants
Fran Halliwell
Jeff Picton
Interact Northwest Ltd
Peter Hill
FAMILY OF THE YEAR
Sarah Gee and Darren Barnett
The Sherburn Family
GRASSROOTS SPORTS AWARD – Sponsored by Wigan Warriors
Colin Parker
Gavin Alker
Lisa Woods
Paul Selby
GREEN CHAMPION AWARD – Sponsored by Wigan Council
Give it a Grow Wigan
Mosley Common in Bloom
Shell Guest
Wigan Little Pickers
HEALTH HERO AWARD
Elizabeth Renouf
Jill Silcock
Margaret Sanders, Rebecca Melling and Ellen Maxwell
Marie Sanders
INSPIRATIONAL YOUNG ADULT – Sponsored by Wigan and Leigh College
Katie Allen
Keely Hodgkinson
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Sponsored by Winstanley College
Brian Halliwell (Posthumously)
Susan Gibbons
YOUNG PERSON OF COURAGE – Sponsored by St John Rigby College
Ella
Louie Martland
Olly Johnson
PRIDE OF WIGAN – Sponsored by Wigan Athletic
Joseph’s Goal
Paul Baxendale
Paul Lally
Place 2 Place
AMBASSADOR AWARD
To be announced on the night