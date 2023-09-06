Find out whether any Wigan schools are named on the Government's Raac list

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Department for Education has published a list of nearly 150 education settings with collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Racc).

A total of 147 education settings in England are included on the long-awaited list from the Government - which sets out the mitigation measures schools have been forced to take due to the presence of Raac on their sites.

It comes after more than 100 schools were ordered to fully or partially shut buildings before the new academic year due to its concerns.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

The list from the DfE suggests 19 schools in England have had to delay the start of term because of the concrete crisis.

It also shows pupils at 24 schools will receive some remote learning because of the concrete crisis, with four schools switching to fully remote learning.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "I know this is the last way parents, teachers and children affected by this wanted to begin the new term, but it will always be my priority to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

"Thanks to the hard work of schools, colleges, councils, diocese and academy trusts, the majority of settings where Raac has been confirmed have opened to all pupils for the start of term.

"We will continue to support all impacted settings in whatever way we can, whether that's through our team of dedicated caseworkers or through capital funding to put mitigations in place.