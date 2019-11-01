Fire at Wigan restaurant leads to evidence of drug taking and rough sleeping being found

Fire services responding to an early-morning blaze at a Wigan restaurant and bar found evidence of the place being used as a makeshift homeless shelter and illegal drug use.

Crews were called to Casa Carlos, on Standishgate, at around 5.30am on Friday.

They found a temporary wooden bar which had been erected next to the main building was ablaze.

They managed to extinguish the flames and ensured the fire did not spread to the restaurant itself.

Fire crews said it was clear the area had been used by people sleeping overnight and illicit substances had been taken there.

Watch manager Glyn McGann from Wigan fire station said: "The fire started because people have been using it as a temporary or makeshift homeless shelter and for taking drugs.

"They are sleeping under the covered area on the outside of the building.

"There was damage to the wooden bar they had made but it didn't spread to the building."

Casa Carlos is currently covered in scaffolding as it is under renovation.

Fire crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been informed of the incident.