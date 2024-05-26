Firefighters hope car wash will make a cash splash for Wigan family devastated by blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters will have a different use for their hoses as they hold a car wash in aid of a Wigan family devastated by a blaze at their home.

People are being encouraged to take their vehicles to Skelmersdale fire station on Monday, where a car wash will be held from 10am to 4pm.

Skelmersdale’s firefighters will be joined by crews from Wigan fire station, along with fun characters from Imperial Order 66 UK.

Donations are being collected, with cash and card payments welcome.

Skelmersdale fire station

All of the money raised will be split between the Firefighters Charity and the Mason family, from Warrington Road, Goose Green.

A devastating fire broke out at their home last month, which claimed the lives of Barry Mason and his four-year-old son Ethan.