Firefighters hope car wash will make a cash splash for Wigan family devastated by blaze
People are being encouraged to take their vehicles to Skelmersdale fire station on Monday, where a car wash will be held from 10am to 4pm.
Skelmersdale’s firefighters will be joined by crews from Wigan fire station, along with fun characters from Imperial Order 66 UK.
Donations are being collected, with cash and card payments welcome.
All of the money raised will be split between the Firefighters Charity and the Mason family, from Warrington Road, Goose Green.
A devastating fire broke out at their home last month, which claimed the lives of Barry Mason and his four-year-old son Ethan.
Dad Barry had gone back into the house to rescue Ethan, who was still trapped in a bedroom after the rest of the family had escaped.
