Firefighters in marathon basement flooding operation on a day heavy rain hits Wigan

Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a flooded basement on a day Wigan was lashed by heavy rain.



Crews were called to the property, which is thought to be a charity's premises, on Scot Lane near Robin Park at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

High water levels in Haigh Plantations

They found the basement filled to almost chest height with water.

As the boilers for the building were also in the room crews say the owners of the premises are looking at an enormous bill to repair the damage..

Firefighters spent around four and half hours patiently pumping the water onto the main road and were able to get the level down to around an inch.

The cause of the flooding in the basement is still unclear, with United Utilities also called to the scene on Saturday afternoon to try to get to the bottom of the mystery.

However, firefighters did say the situation became considerably worse every time the heavens opened.

And that potentially spells bad news with more downpours thought to be on the way.

Firefighter Steven Hull from Hindley fire station said: "There is extensive damage to the boilers and thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"When we got there the water was a good three feet high, and when it teemed down you could hear the water.

"It wasn't a trickle, it was pumping in. It was like a koi carp pond.

"It was a big job because we didn't know where the water had come from. There was no point pumping it all out without knowing why if it would just fill up again.

"There's going to be torrential rain again tomorrow and we're still not sure what's going on, so it's all in the balance.

"There is a chance we could be there again."

The incident happened on a day Wigan was subject to a number of sharp, strong deluges.

Bridges in Haigh Plantations were submerged, with water levels also reaching the very top of the dam near Coppull Lane.