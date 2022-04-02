ALPLA UK, which has a site in Golborne, began working with Daffodils Dreams at the end of 2021 and has so far donated £5,000 to support families facing financial hardship.

Karl Brown, ALPLA UK Golborne plant manager, said: “We are so pleased with our collaboration with Daffodils Dreams. They have been a fantastic support for children here in Wigan.

ALPLA's Golborne site

“To see how our sponsorship has been used is brilliant and we’re so happy that we can help the local area in this way.”

Thanks to ALPLA’s support, Daffodils Dreams has provided 277 children and 55 adults with bedding, clothing, toys and toiletry bundles.

The charity also made Christmas dreams come true by supplying 463 children with a sack of toys and another 500 children with Christmas Eve boxes or vouchers for activity centres.

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, said: “ALPLA’s support has enabled us to continue supporting disadvantaged children.

“We aim to help young people reach their full potential by providing items that many others take for granted, giving them opportunities to explore their natural gifts and thrive.

“ALPLA’s contribution has had a real positive impact on the lives of families in the local area.”

Packaging manufacturer ALPLA UK is continuing its support for Daffodils Dreams, with some employees donning their glad rags for its first spring ball.

Attendees at the swanky event will be treated to a three-course meal, live music, a raffle, a live auction and a DJ set to dance through the night.

Mr Brown said: “I think this is a great way to raise funds for the charity and enable them to continue their fantastic work.

“We’d like to send some of our employees there to support the cause and to reward them for their hard work. It should be a fun night.”

ALPLA Group is a manufacturer of innovative plastic packaging and has 45 locations across the globe. Its Golborne site has more than 300 employees and underwent a large expansion that was completed in the autumn.