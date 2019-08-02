Firms challenged to transform £50 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Businesses across Wigan and Leigh are being challenged to turn £50 into much more for local people with incurable illnesses.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is launching its Corporate Challenge 2019 and is calling on businesses to compete against each other in order to raise the most funds.

Each business which takes part will be given £50 note by the charity to get them started and will have until November 4 to fundraise.

The firms are being challenged to get flash with their cash and make a fortune using all their entrepreneurial know-how.

Michelle Bate, corporate fund-raiser, said: “We’re really excited to launch our Corporate Challenge and get our local businesses to become hospice heroes!

“The key to their success is simply using their imagination, skills and creativity to turn a starter fund of £50 into much more.

“They could hold a games night, use it to advertise a jumble sale, spend it on ingredients for a bake sale or pay for entry to a sponsored race. There are no limits to what they can do as long as it’s safe and legal!”

It is the third year that the £50 challenge will take place. It has proved successful since its launch in 2017.

The Corporate Champion winners will be announced at an awards night in November which all participating businesses will be invited to.

To sign up for the Corporate Challenge or to get an information pack businesses should contact: m.bate@wlh.org.uk or call the fundraising team at the hospice on 01942 525566.

Businesses must be signed up by September 8.

The hospice is also calling for people to sign up for this year’s Leigh Community 10k which takes place next Sunday.

The race starts at 9,30am at Leigh Town Hall and anyone is welcome to join. Sign up at leigh10k.co.uk