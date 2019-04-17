First glimpse inside former hotel The Beeches as it transforms into Albert's

This is how one of Wigan’s most anticipated new restaurants will look when it opens this summer.



Manchester-based Elle R Leisure, the company behind the Albert’s chain, is scheduled to open at the former Beeches Hotel in Standish.

An artist's impression of Albert's at The Beeches

The firm has completely transformed and extended the 19th century building to create an impressive restaurant, bar and events space ahead of its summer opening, though an official opening date is yet to be revealed.

Designed to complement the surrounding area and the site’s heritage, the painstaking renovation project is set to breathe new life into the building, restoring some features to their former glory and opening up the immediate gardens, as well as a new courtyard.

Around 100 new jobs will be created at Albert’s at Standish, which will seat up to 200 people for lunch and dinner, as well as breakfast at the weekends.

The venue will also be available for hire for weddings, corporate dinners, networking events and private parties.

The main house within this historic mansion will be home to two impressive private event spaces. One is a private dining room which will accommodate up to 60 seated guests, and 100 for drinks, and the other is a larger room which will take up to 80 seated and 120 for drinks.

An outside seating area and covered terrace will also hold 75 people.

This terrace leads around to another large, separate, private event space that can host up to 250 people for parties.

The menu will include traditional British favourites like home-made Lancashire Cheese and Onion Pie (still made to the same recipe that the owner’s mum uses in her own kitchen) and Albert’s Fish and Chips.

Children will also be welcome at the family-owned (and family-friendly) Albert’s, and there’ll be a children’s menu for them available throughout the day and evening. It includes separate options for little ones (cheesy tomato pasta, hummus and veggie sticks and poached eggs with toast) and bigger ones (steak frites, calamari and chicken lollipops!) as well as a permanent pizza party option where little chefs can make their own pizza at the table.

James Ramsbottom from Albert’s said: “The renovation of The Beeches and transformation into Albert’s has been an exciting journey – it’s an amazing building that’s steeped in history and we have worked really hard to return the building to its former glory.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Standish and wider community, and we’re delighted that we have been able to renovate the house and ensure that it’s still part of this thriving area. “Guests will be able to enjoy our food and bar menu very soon as we are due to open this summer.”

The building, which was home to the famous local brewing family – the Almonds - has been a part of the Standish community since the 1800s when it was built.

It became a temporary hospital during the First World War before much later becoming The Beeches Hotel and Restaurant.

It shut down suddenly and in mysterious circumstances in January 2017.