First pictures of murdered Billy Livesley's newborn son

The girlfriend of murder victim Billy Livesley has shared the first photographs of their baby son.



Leah Galvin gave birth to Billy Junior - named after the father he will never know - at 1.39am on Sunday. He weighed 6lb 9oz.

Billy Junior

After returning home from Wigan Infirmary with her bundle of joy, she shared these photographs with Wigan Today.

Leah announced her son's birth on Sunday afternoon in a Facebook post which garnered hundreds of responses from friends, relatives and other well-wishers.

She wrote: "Well after all this wait Billy Junior has finally made an appearance. I’ll reply to all my messages when I’m at home settled. I have no words to describe the love I’m feeling right now. Best gift anyone could leave Billy Livesley Thankyou for blessing me with your gorgeous baby boy, I’ll forever love him always."

Billy Junior with an image of his dad Billy Livesley

In a second post, Leah said Billy “would have been the best dad ever”.

The murder of the popular 21-year-old, who lived in Platt Bridge, came as a massive shock for the whole community.

He died in hospital on December 29, the day after being found seriously injured on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

David Connors, 26, was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty, but he was convicted by a jury after a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

He was jailed for life just three weeks ago and must serve at least 17 years before he will be considered for release.

