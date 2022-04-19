The pandemic put paid to the English patron saint’s ceremonials in both 2020 and ’21 – but with normality returning and a Queen’s platinum jubilee looming, it is hoped that participants and onlookers will make up for lost time.

At least 300 representatives of uniformed organisations, plus marching bands will take part in the event which begins at Wigan Parish Church on Sunday April 24 at 11am.

A flashback to Wigan's last St George's Day parade in 2019

The parade goes down Market Street, along New Market Street, turns onto Mesnes Street and then heads up Standishgate where the Mayor, Coun Yvonne Klieve, with her cadet, takes the salute, before ending back at the church for a half-hour service at which promises are renewed.