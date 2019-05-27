Fishing competition in memory of popular Wigan man set to return next month

An annual fishing competition set up in memory of a young Wigan man who took his own life is set to take place next month.

Family and friends of popular Jordan Appleton, who died in April 2018, will once again raise money for a suicide charity by taking part in an angling tournament in his name.

The death of Jordan, who was described by friends as an “amazing lad” with a “heart of gold”, sent shockwaves through the Wigan community.

Reeling from their loss, the 23-year-old’s loved ones launched the Jordan Appleton Memorial Trophy last June to raise money for Papyrus, a charity which works to prevent suicide in young people.

Jordan’s parent’s Pam and Neil Appleton, reached out to Cast NW - an angling group which helps young people through fishing and horticulture, to plan an annual event which would help raise awareness and support to those affected by suicide.

The couple have received support from the charity since their son’s death.

On setting up the event, Pam said: “Cast NW is run by our friends and this event they intend to do annually as close to Jordan’s birthday, on June 13, as they can.

“It’s an amazing place for disadvantaged and additional needs.”

This year, the event will be held on June 15, two days after what would have been Jordan’s 25th birthday.

Since announcing the event Pam has received offers for items to raffle and auction off on the day.

Although offers are still coming in, some of the prizes include vouchers for florists, hairdressers, beauticians, horseriding, and massages.

There are also bottles of alcohol, toiletry hampers and gift sets.

“The support is unreal and the generosity of both friends and strangers is very humbling,” added Pam.

“Jordan loved fishing from a very young age and the match will allow participants to understand the values angling brings to our lives.”

Last year, dozens of people turned out to the event, which was also attended by the mayor at the time, Coun Sue Greensmith.

In a sterling effort, participants raised more than £2,500 for the charity.

Toni Ollier, fundraising officer at Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide: “Jordan’s parents, Pam and Neil, have in the past year since Jordan’s death, raised over £3,000 to support PAPYRUS through their Jordan Appleton Memorial Trophy angling match.

“This incredible continuing support from Jordan’s family will help us reach out to many more young people who are struggling with life, raising awareness of our Papyrus Hopeline UK national telephone, text and email helpline services, our training programmes and our work with schools and in communities."

This year’s event will follow the same format, beginning at 8.30am. Shortly after all participants and guests have arrived they will be given breakfast,

The draw will take place at around 9.30am and fishing will begin at 10.30am, ending at around 3.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 and all of the proceeds will go to Papyrus.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact 01257 463 012 or text 07939 233 723 to reserve a place.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact Papyrus Hopeline UK tel 0800 068 41 41 text 07786 209 697 email pat@papyrus-uk.org