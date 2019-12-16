Fitness fanatics enjoy an exhausting time at Wigan gym fund-raiser

Fitness fanatics raised money for charity in exhausting fashion at a Wigan gym.

Strength and Fitness Lab in Ince hosted around 50 people who took part in a “HIITStep” challenge to raise money for the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity.

The gruelling pyjama-themed fund-raiser consisted of a HIIT (high intensity interval training) class using nothing more than body weight and a step. Exercises can include lung-busting burpees, jumps and press-ups.

Gym co-owner Julie Rose said: “It was really, really good. We had about 50 people turn up so it was a really good turnout. Everybody turned up in pyjamas and everybody enjoyed it.

“I want to say a massive, massive thanks to everyone who took part.

“I was really touched to have such a good turnout on a cold, wet night. It’s miserable going out when you don’t feel like it, so for 50 people to turn up was amazing. Everybody was donating.”

Julie, whose daughter has Crohn’s, added: “People don’t recognised it because it’s an invisible disease, really. You don’t look ill so people can’t see it, but it’s quite rife. There’s quite a lot of people living with it.”

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease, affecting more than 300,000 people in the UK.

Despite their prevalence, they are largely hidden diseases, and ones that cause stigma, fear and isolation due to the symptoms, which include diarrhoea, cramping pains in the abdomen, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite, anaemia and mouth ulcers.

It’s thought that many people with the condition go undiagnosed and suffer in silence. Symptoms may also change over time, with periods of good health alternating with times when symptoms are more active.

To find out more, visit crohnsandcolitis.org.uk.