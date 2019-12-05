Flames and smoke visible over parts of Wigan as major fire destroys two garages and a van

The sky over parts of Wigan was filled with black smoke and flames from a large fire which completely gutted two garages and a van.

The blaze, which happened at an address on Newlands Drive in Blackrod, could be seen throughout Aspull and surrounding areas.

The dramatic incident, which caused extensive damage to two houses, happened at around 2.20pm on Thursday.

Crew manager Simon Connor from Wigan fire station said: "As we came up the hill through Aspull the smoke was visible and when we got to the Fingerpost you could see the flames over the top of the houses.

"It could be seen quite a way away."

The fire broke out when an attempt to light a stove in a garage using damp wood went disastrously wrong.

The resident used accelerant to try to get the blaze going but instead it burned out of control, gutting the garage, a Volkswagen van and a neighbour's garage.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus managed to prevent the flames spreading into either of the two houses.

However, a section of the roof on the extension of one property will need replacing.

The crews were there for around two and a half hours.