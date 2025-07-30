BIG Family Summer Festival
1. BIG Family Summer Festival
Family fun at the Ashton-in-Makerfield BIG Family Summer Festival, held at Jubilee Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. BIG Family Summer Festival
Family fun at the Ashton-in-Makerfield BIG Family Summer Festival, held at Jubilee Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. BIG Family Summer Festival
Family fun at the Ashton-in-Makerfield BIG Family Summer Festival, held at Jubilee Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. BIG Family Summer Festival
Family fun at the Ashton-in-Makerfield BIG Family Summer Festival, held at Jubilee Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.