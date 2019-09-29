Flooding causes chaos at entrance to Wigan retail area

Flooding caused chaos at an entrance to a major Wigan shopping centre as heavy rain lashed the borough for a second day in a row.

Deep water built up at the roundabout on Loire Drive giving access to both the Robin Retail Park and the Asda Wigan Supercentre on Sunday afternoon.

Wiganers push a stranded vehicle out of the water. Photo by Claire Hannah

Many motorists decided to turn back while other drivers risked ploughing through the standing water.

One group of young people waded into the flood, which was above knee-height, and were then in the right place at the right time to push an SUV which had become stranded to safety.

The chaotic scenes were spotted by Wigan resident Claire Hannah, who took pictures and posted them to social media.

There were also problems in the nearby Martland Mill area as deep water built up underneath the railway bridge on Scot Lane.

At least one car became stranded as drivers used the pavements to avoid the worst of the flooding or ploughed through the water in the middle of the road.

Sunday was the second day in a row Wigan was battered by torrential rain.

It was also the second consecutive day the Robin Park area has been badly hit, with firefighters spending all of Saturday afternoon at a charity premises in the area after its basement filled with water.