Asha Indian on Holden Road in Leigh was awarded a zero in the latest round of food hygiene ratings.

Such a rating means various aspects of the establishment require major improvement.

It is the first business to receive the shockingly low mark this year.

Some of the establishments to be awarded a new hygiene rating in September

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from September.

Out of 54 inspections that month, 21 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

A dozen venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned a three.

Asha Indian in Leigh has been awarded a zero

Seven eateries also landed a two and six premises earned one star.

In 2023, out of Wigan’s 769 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 514 (67 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2023:

FIVE:

Cafe’xpress Kiosk- Wigan North Western, Wallgate

Dolce St James’ CE Primary- Tyrer Avenue, Wigan

Dolce St Catherines CE Primary- Scholefield Lane, Wigan

Local Kitchen Golborne Community Primary- Talbot Street, Golborne

Local Kitchen Hindsford CE J&I (Ncb)- Lodge Road, Atherton

Local Kitchen Mabs Cross Primary School- Standishgate, Swinley

Local Kitchen Marus Bridge J&I- Kelvin Grove, Winstanley

Local Kitchen St Judes Catholic Primary- Worsley Mesnes Drive, Wigan

Local Kitchen St Thomas CE J&I (Ncb)- Hodnet Drive, Ashton

Local Kitchen St Thomas CE J&I- Church Street, Golborne

Local Kitchen Tyldesley Primary- Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley

Orian Solutions Leigh CE Primary- Henrietta Street, Leigh

Orian Solutions Ltd at Atherton St George Primary- Derby Street, Atherton

Orian Solutions Ltd at Bedford Hall Methodist Primary- Breaston Avenue, Leigh

Smashed It- Wigan Lane, Wigan

St James’ nursery, pre-school and wrap around care- Tyrer Avenue, Wigan

Tele Cater- Private address

The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club- The Avenue, Leigh

The Thomas Burke- Leigh Road, Leigh

Top Chapel Day Nursery- Elliot Street, Tyldesley

Whitley Pre-School Playgroup Ltd- Spencer Road, Wigan

FOUR:

Ashton Convenience Store- Bolton Road, Ashton

Chunky Chick-Inn- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Clifton Street Community Centre Luncheon Club- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

Dolce Worsley Mesnes Community Primary- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

Local Kitchen St John’s Primary- Commonside Road, Worsley

Manhattan Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

Miami Pizza- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

New Inn- Bentinck Street, Wigan

Nursery and Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

The Cotton Mill- Gerrard Street, Ashton

The Hub Cafe- Victoria Street, Wigan

The Jigsaw Club Ltd- Kelvin Grove, Wigan

THREE:

Bubbles- High Street, Golborne

Fatboys- Leigh Road, Leigh

Heatons Convenience Store- Kirkhall Lane, Leigh

Hideout- Queen Street, Wigan

Little Giggles Private Day Nursery and Pre-School- Ince Green Lane, Ince

Perola Do Mar- Railway Road, Leigh

Sunshine House- Wellington Street, Wigan

TWO:

Best One- Leigh Road, Atherton

Caffeina- Pennington Hall Park, Leigh

Cube- Market Street, Hindley

St Maries Pre-School and Before and After School Club- Avondale Street, Standish

Super Booze Mini Market- Etherstone Street, Leigh

Wen’s Fish and Chips- Wallgate, Wigan

Wigan Central- Queen Street, Wigan

ONE:

Al’s Peri Chicken- Market Street, Hindley

Deroma Pizza- Darlington Street Eat, Wigan

Dubai Shisha Lounge- Wallgate, Wigan

News and Booze- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

PRM Poolstock- Poolstock, Wigan

Queen Anne Inn- Bridge Street, Golborne

ZERO: