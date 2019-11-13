Football legend Paul Gascoigne is coming to Wigan

One of England’s best-known footballers will relate the ups and downs of his extraordinary life to an audience of Wigan fans.



Paul Gascoigne, known as Gazza, is coming to the DW Stadium next year for an evening talking through his colourful and often-turbulent career both on and off the pitch.

The midfielder is probably best known for the wonder goal he scored for England against Scotland in Euro 96 at Wembley.

In a career which took in Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers and Everton he was regarded as one of the most naturally-talented footballers the country has ever produced.

However, since hanging up his boots his life has also involved high-profile battles with alcoholism and problems with the law.

In an evening led by promoter and former professional rugby league player John Lebbon, Gazza will speak about his rise from a humble background in the North East and share some of the many humorous anecdotes he gathered as a footballer as well as touching on some of the more serious issues he has faced.

He will also do a question-and-answer session with fans.

Gazza is the latest high-profile sportsman to visit Wigan for a night allowing enthusiasts to learn what makes those at the top of their game tick, with previous events organised by John including a night of conversations with Wigan RL fullback Jason Robinson, who also went on to play rugby union for England.

John said: “Gazza is still very popular and he puts on a good show with lots of funny stories. It’s a bit of a comedy routine when he gets up on stage.

“He does talk about drinking and the opportunities he has wasted, but it is more about his glory days.

“One of my favourite stories is when he signed for Boston and at first he and his dad thought they were going to America before they realised it was the Boston in England.

“He relates to the public pretty well. He comes from a council estate in Gateshead and grew up with no money. He’s the sort of person everyone seems to like. I’ve done one show with him so far and he got a standing ovation.

“Wigan is always a good place for stuff like this. Wiganers are nice folk and they love their sport.”

Gazza will be at the DW Stadium on February 20 next year. Tickets start at £35, available from thelittleboxoffice.com/borderevents/event/view/116036