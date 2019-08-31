Football tournament to be held to remember murder victim Billy Livesley

A football tournament will be held tomorrow to remember a popular sportsman who was killed in a violent attack.

Friends of Billy Livesley will pull on their shorts and football boots to compete in honour of the 21-year-old.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was a keen sportsman and played for Abram FC.

He died on December 29, the day after being hit with a metal bar on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

David Connors, 26, has since been jailed for life for his murder, with a minimum term of 17 years.

Sixteen teams will take part in the football tournament, which begins at 1pm at Spring View Rugby Club.

There will be a host of attractions, including raffles, competitions and bouncy castles.

The event will raise money for a good cause yet to be decided.

Organiser Robbie Valentine, who was one of Billy’s best friends, hopes the fund-raiser will become an annual event to help keep his memory alive.

It follows a rugby tournament held on what would have been Billy’s 22nd birthday in January, just over a week after he died.

Thousands of pounds was raised for Billy’s funeral and to support his girlfriend Leah Galvin, who has since given birth to their son.

Robbie said: “We will do a football event in summer and the rugby event in January for his birthday. We are going to keep doing things like this over the year.”

Robbie also hopes to set up a charity in his friend’s memory to support families who suddenly lose a loved one by helping to cover the costs of funerals.