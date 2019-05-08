Former blacksmith's cottage near Wigan going under the hammer - here's what it looks like inside

An historic 19th-century cottage near Wigan which was once a blacksmith's workshop is going under the hammer.



Bran Cottage in Up Holland, which is believed to have been built in 1848, will go to a new owner in a conditional online sale put together by SDL Auctions in partnership with Miller Metcalfe.

Inside Bran Cottage

The sale will end at noon on Tuesday May 21 and there is expected to be a huge amount of interest.

The Ormskirk Road cottage is now a three-bedroom home retaining a host of original features, such as exposed stone walls and wooden beams. There is also a Victorian-style fireplace.

There is also a large open-plan kitchen and dining area forming the hub of the house with a stone archways between the two rooms, a family bathroom upstairs and a paved courtyard and gated side garden outside.

Inside Bran Cottage

Jason Lee, national sales manager at SDL Auctions, expects bidders to be charmed by the historic property.

Mr Lee said: "It has all the period features which people desire in a country cottage, such as exposed stone walls, but is deceptively spacious and has all the modern conveniences required for a 21st-century lifestyle.

"This is a property which is packed with character but is perfectly suited to family living. It has a ‘best of both worlds’ location, too – within walking distance of local amenities but just a stone’s throw from open countryside and the popular Beacon Country Park.”

As well as being close to the 300 acres of wildflower meadows, woodland and outdoor family attractions, the property is near the facilities in Up Holland and only a short distance from Wigan, the M6 motorway and Skelmersdale.

The kitchen at Bran Cottage

Up Holland has attracted a fair number of famous faces, with Casualty actor Ian Bleasdale and The Verve's lead singer Richard Ashcroft both once calling the area home.