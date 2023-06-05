The bridleway in Standish is popular with residents of all ages, providing an attractive route for anyone wishing to keep fit or use it as a short cut into the town centre.

But it is currently not an official public right of way and the land is owned by former independent council member Gareth Fairhurst.

The fence blocking the bridleway has angered Standish residents.

The placement of a fence between Bradley Lane and Littleton Grove by the landowner has resulted in residents submitting a legal claim for it to continue being used by the community.

The claim includes evidence that the path has been used for more than 20 years as part of a Definitive Map Modification Order – which ensures that it is a correct record of the public’s rights.

Katie Blakeway said: “My mum is disabled and uses that path to get herself to the shops and back as she wants her own sense of independence. This has now been taken away from her as she can’t get up and down the hill.

"There are other residents on the street that care for people and now they have to go out their way, and 15 minutes extra to go and care for someone could be life or death. I just want a gate on the fence that gives people full access to that path.”

Former councillor Gareth Fairhurst

With residents of the estate confident of a successful case, the path will become a public right of way and therefore obstructing it would be illegal.

But Mr Fairhurst said: “I’ve bought the land, there’s Japanese knotweed on the land which has caused issues with the valuation of the property. We dealt with the previous owner as it was too close to the property. Buying the land was a solution to a problem that we had with the knotweed I’ve got all the documentation to prove that I own the land.”

A Standish Voice spokesperson said: “We were very concerned to hear that this footpath, which has been used by the community for generations, has been fenced off without warning, denying people access.

"Our recent committee meeting heard from a resident who spoke powerfully about how elderly people in the area were upset at now having to walk much further to reach the centre of Standish, and the evidence residents have compiled makes an overwhelming case for keeping the footpath open as a public right of way.

Campaigners say that this picture from 1986 shows that the path has been used for more than 20 years

“We have asked Wigan Council to look into this matter urgently and we are supporting the residents in appealing to the authorities to keep the footpath clear for use by future generations.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said “We can confirm that we have received a submission from a number of local residents that a path off Littleton Grove, Standish should be considered a public right of way, following the placement of a fence on the path.