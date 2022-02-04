Former criminal is rebuilding his life with help from Wigan charity

He had dyslexia and did not like going to school, so instead he focused on how he could get drugs.

It was a path he would follow for the next 20 years and which saw him in prison and battling addiction.

Kevin, now 39, said: “My past has all been bad. I used to break into cars and stuff like that. I have sold drugs. I went to prison and I have paid my price.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Barr in his criminal past

But this time he was offered a helping hand and was finally able to change his life.

An outreach worker from The Brick approached him while he was sleeping rough and he was offered a bed at the Mercure hotel, where emergency accommodation was being provided.

Kevin heard about an opportunity to volunteer in retail with The Brick and decided to get involved, later moving to work in its bicycle repair shop Gearing Up.

Kevin Barr with Wendy Doherty, fund-raising manager for The Brick

It has provided a structure he never had before, as he turns up there five days a week to work and is a “hard grafter”.

He has learned lots of new skills and was even interviewed earlier this week for a paid job as a bike mechanic.

“That wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for The Brick,” he said.

Kevin, who now has his own apartment, has received lots of other help from the charity.

Now he has stopped using drugs and alcohol, which masked his feelings, he is able to open up.

He said: “I have had support from The Brick. They speak to me when I’m depressed.”

While Kevin admits the past year has been difficult, he certainly feels the effort has been worth it.

For the first time he is able to look to the future, find employment and build links with his family.

He said: “For the past 20 years, I can’t remember everything, but these past 12 months have been the best of my life. I can remember every single day.”

After all his hard work, he is determined not to go back to his former lifestyle.

Kevin said: “I have been shown a different way of life. I have a different thought process.

“I realise that in the past I have never been given these opportunities and I used to always go back to criminality.

“Now I have been given an opportunity and I have a different way of life and I know what life is about.”

Having proven it is possible to change, Kevin hopes to inspire others to do the same.

He has been asked to give a talk about his life to college students and hopes it will prevent them following in his footsteps.

He also wants Wigan businesses to consider offering voluntary or paid employment to former criminals, as their past can be a barrier to securing work and building a new life.

He said: “I want to show people that they can change and there is hope in life.”

Kevin credits The Brick with providing him with the help he needed.

He also met Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and thanked him for his A Bed Every Night scheme, through which he went to stay at the Mercure Hotel.

Kevin said: “If he hadn’t opened that scheme, I wouldn’t have been told about the opportunities and I wouldn’t have met The Brick’s staff.”