A former library building is up for sale, five years after its doors were closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billinge Library was once a hive of activity, with people borrowing books, seeking information and taking part in activities.

But it closed in March 2020 when the pandemic began and structural issues with the building meant it did not reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens Council’s cabinet rubber-stamped plans to close the library, along with Garswood and four others, in a shake-up of services in 2023.

Billinge Library has been closed since March 2020

The library site on Main Street is now being advertised for sale by Parkinson Real Estate, priced at £200,000 for the freehold.

Its website says the “irregular-shaped site” covers 0.2 acres and there is a “single-storey building of traditional brick construction”.

But it warns: “Please note the building is currently unsafe at present and therefore internal viewings of the property are unable to be undertaken.”

The library is marked as a “redevelopment opportunity” on the website.