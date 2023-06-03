News you can trust since 1853
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown pays a second visit to Wigan charity The Brick

A former Prime Minister has visited a Wigan charity for the second time this year.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Gordon Brown was at the launch of the Brick-by-Brick scheme in March, which saw The Brick team up with Amazon to help families across Greater Manchester.

And he was back in Wigan on Friday, when he visited The Brick again.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown visits The Brick
The Brick shared a photograph from the visit on Facebook, saying: “We had a very impromptu and last minute visit from our friend and supporter Rt Hon Gordon Brown who popped in to The Brick to say hello on his way to a meeting in the North West.

"He spent time with some very surprised customers at Gearing Up who were very excited to bump into an ex prime minister!!

“He also chatted with staff and residents, here he is with our ex Sat Girl from our Gidlow Shop, Tahlia who is very aptly studying Social Policy at York University (so of course they swapped notes on social justice!!).”

