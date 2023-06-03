Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown pays a second visit to Wigan charity The Brick

And he was back in Wigan on Friday, when he visited The Brick again.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown visits The Brick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brick shared a photograph from the visit on Facebook, saying: “We had a very impromptu and last minute visit from our friend and supporter Rt Hon Gordon Brown who popped in to The Brick to say hello on his way to a meeting in the North West.

"He spent time with some very surprised customers at Gearing Up who were very excited to bump into an ex prime minister!!