Former Prime Minster Gordon Brown launches huge new charity project in Wigan

The Brick-by-Brick project has been officially launched by The Brick, Amazon, ex-PM Gordon Brown and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

England’s first “multibank” has already helped 13,000 families with 100,000 essential items since December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a community donations hub where Amazon and other companies will give more than 400,000 surplus products and reach people through a network of charities and care professionals, including teachers, midwives and social workers.

The launch of the Brick-by-Brick project, a new charity project based in Wigan. From left, Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, CEO of The Brick Keely Dalfen and Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey.

The project follows the similar model launched in Fife as The Big House in 2022, which was was led by Amazon, Mr Brown and charity The Cottage Family Centre.

Amazon helped set up warehouse operations at Brick-by-Brick in Wigan, contributing pro-bono staffing, operations advice and £100,000 to support recruitment, salaries and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown said: “This a great day for the Brick, Brick-by-Brick and for Wigan.

The Brick has created a new community donations hub where Amazon and other companies can donate items to support more than 50,000 families in need in Greater Manchester. Pictured is Hannah Pennington.

"I’m incredibly proud to be here to congratulate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its helping so many people in the area already.

"There are thousands of people that are about to be helped.

"We’re now seeing poverty that is forcing elderly people to choose between eating and heating.

The project has been set up with the support of the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, former PM Gordon Brown and Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we all come together, we can help make a huge difference.”

UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “It started back in September 2021, I had an email from Gordon Brown, who was involved with some charities up in Fife and that there might be an opportunity to take Amazon’s logistic expertise and surplus products and help charities.

“In January last year, we launched a warehouse similar to Brick-by-Brick in Fife and we said ‘wouldn’t it be great if we could help 13,000 families’.

"We ended up 50,000 families, we were able to have a big impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Pitts sorting stock in the warehouse.

"One of the ways we did that was by having a lead charity partner which recruited other charities, schools and social workers.

"The model has been really successful.

"We’re really excited to be here in Wigan to launch Brick-by-Brick, which is the first time we have taken this model into England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 32,500 people in Wigan and Leigh claimed universal credit last month and 29 of the borough’s 200 neighbourhoods fall within the 10 per cent most deprived in England, accounting for roughly 15 percent of Wigan’s total population.

Keely Dalfen, The Brick’s CEO, said: "I’m really proud that the Brick is doing this and stepping up.

"We’re here not just supporting families, we’re supporting the local charity sector as well.

"We’ve got around 150 charity partners that we’ve drafted in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very bittersweet (that we have this project).

"In Wigan and across Greater Manchester, we all believe in a fairer future.

"We believe in a place and a time were people will have enough money in their pockets to buy these things.

"But unfortunately we’re not there yet and that’s why we’ve stepped up, we will be there for people that need us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burnham said: "This is a support system that will cover the needs that people have.

"It is about helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

"I immediately thought of the Brick as I know them well from being a former MP in the borough.

"I’ve seen them grow over the years, it is an outstanding organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they were saying you should expand it to Greater Manchester, it was who I immediately thought of.

“Its proof of how good the Brick is, with this centre already in operation.