Former Wigan Casino DJ gets ovation at his last all-nighter

A former Wigan Casino DJ and legend of Northern Soul was given a standing ovation as he said goodbye to the scene's all-nighters.



Richard Searling, who was resident deck spinner at the iconic nightspot for seven years starting in 1974, played from 1am until 2am in his last late-night appearance at a venue in Stoke.

He was cheered to the rafters as he said a emotional farewell to to a huge crowd in the early hours of the morning at the Kings Hall.

However, he is not yet ready to leave the decks behind completely as he will continue to DJ at more civilised hours as well as promoting events and hosting his radio show.

Richard's massive contribution to music was recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List earlier this year.

He co-sponsored the Wigan Casino blue plaque at the site of the famous all-nighter venue and helped the film Northern Soul.

He is also the man behind a number of high-profile soul festivals and events.