A retired Wigan police officer has completed a mammoth rugby-themed bike ride, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Housley set himself the gruelling challenge of cycling to 90 rugby grounds across the north of England.

He chose the route as he is a volunteer junior rugby coach and his 16-year-old son competes in both codes of the sport, so he has visited the 90 grounds in the decade he has been playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil wanted to to raise money and awareness of Papyrus, which prevents suicide in young people, having met people facing mental health issues while working as a detective inspector.

Phil Housley stops at Old Trafford during his bike ride

Over 12 days of cycling, he covered an impressive 866 miles and climbed 46,000ft, before finishing his ride at Wigan RUFC.

He said: “I was lucky and unlucky with the weather. Some days it started off really sunny and the breeze was behind me and there were a couple of days where the wind changed round and it was a bit rainy.

"But the fact that a lot of people put their hands in their pockets and raised money for the charity and raised awareness kept me going at times like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Housley reaches Mold Rugby Club

"There was a lot of support from the rugby fraternity and my friends and family as well.”

For the first half of the ride, Phil’s friend Nigel Rigby supported him in a camper van, while his wife and father-in-law also helped him along the way.

In the final days, he had company as friends also got in the saddle.

Phil said: “There were a couple of legs near the end where friends came to join me to help me through and that was really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Housley at the Angel of the North

Currently Phil is just shy of his target of collecting £4,500 for Papyrus’ HopelineUK helpline service, while helps young people experiencing thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person.

He said: “I am quite overwhelmed by how much has been donated and by how many different people. There are about 170 people who have donated, which is quite humbling. I know it will be appreciated by the charity as well.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/page/phils-rugby-bike-ride.

The Papyrus helpline is available by calling 0800 068 4141, texting 07860 039967 or emailing pat@papyrus-org-uk.