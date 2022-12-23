Former Wigan junior chamber of commerce president hopes to origanise a reunion

When Frank Rogers held the title in 1979, he was famously responsible for a project called Wigan JC’s I’ll Fix It which saw members clubbing together and using their business talents to grant wishes for underpriveliged, disabled or elderly people based on public nominations.

Each Fix It was covered by Bob Richards in the old Evening Post and Chronicle, including taking a blind schoolboy for a helicopter ride and getting a pensioner couple to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The scheme won both the Netherlands Award for Best Single Project in British Junior Chamber and the Gordon Rowlings Award for the Best PR Project in British Junior Chamber..

Frank Rogers (left) and Andrew Doxsey (right)

Frank happened to find a programme for the Chamber’s annual dinner in which all the members from that time were listed.