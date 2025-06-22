A former Wigan shopkeeper has hailed a friendship group which has become the face of a national campaign inspiring people to give their retirement a “glow-up”.

Brian Monks, from Ashton, joined the St Helens and Warrington branch of Oddfellows last year and says the group has helped him enjoy a richer, more fulfilled life.

The group, which is made up of more than 300 mostly older and retired members, has been chosen to front Oddfellows’ national campaign promoting retirement as a time to shake life up, not sit back.

Mr Monks, 73, said: “I didn’t miss the work one bit, but I missed the customers and the people I was working with. It was a local shop and you got to know everyone and their families.

Brian Monks, far right, with fellow members of St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows

“Now that I’m retired and have more free time I wanted to expand my circle of friends, enjoy a range of activities and be somewhere I could just be myself.

“When I went along to my first event, I was made so welcome and the group of people you meet are very mixed. For me, that’s interesting and rewarding. I’m so glad I joined as I thoroughly enjoy spending time with the group and have made many wonderful new friends.

"I’ve even started shadowing the committee to hopefully get more involved in the running of my branch as a volunteer.”

The Oddfellows’ campaign is backed by “Doctor of Happiness” Dr Andy Cope, who has spent two decades studying the science of positive psychology and human flourishing.

Brian Monks, second from left, has made friends for life at St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows

He believes retirement is the perfect opportunity to have a psychological spring clean and to shift mindset from “when” to “now”.

Pam Casey, branch secretary for St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows, said: “Retirement isn’t just about finishing work. It’s your chance to re-invent, re-energise and start living life like you mean it. That means new friends, new adventures and a new perspective.

“Our local friendship group is here to help you explore what’s possible in retirement – at your own pace and in your own way. You’ll find friendly faces, interesting events, chances to volunteer and group holidays to look forward to. There’s also well-being advice and plenty of opportunities to feel more connected in your community. No matter what you need to help you flourish, we can help you glow in retirement.”

St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows is the nearest branch to Wigan and it has a busy schedule of events planned for the summer months, which includes weekly drop-ins and monthly coffee mornings.

The Oddfellows aim to improve members’ lives through friendship and support.

As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fund-raising initiatives.

To find out more about St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows, get in touch with Pam at [email protected] or call 07482 130531.

Learn more about a retirement “glow-up” as Oddfellows and Dr Andy Cope hold a free online event on Tuesday July 1 at 7pm. Further information is available at www.oddfellows.co.uk/retirement.