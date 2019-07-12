Formula Fun: Photo gallery from the annual Three Sisters Race Circuit event
Families, friends and members of the community had fun at the annual Formula Fun cycling event.
With help and advice about bike maintenance and cycling safety, and the opportunity to cycle around the racing track, at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
1. Formula Fun cycling event
Smiles adorned the faces of all who rode around the track
2. Formula Fun cycling event
This youngster took to the track on his balance bike
3. Formula Fun cycling event
Look Mum! No hands!
4. Formula Fun cycling event
It's not everyday you get the opportunity to cycle around a race track
